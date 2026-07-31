Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Back After One-Game Absence
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (hamstring) is back in the starting lineup Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals. Guerrero left Tuesday's loss to Washington after feeling tightness in his right hamstring while reaching first base and turning toward second on an infield single. He sat out Wednesday before Toronto's scheduled off-day Thursday. The 27-year-old returns with a .264 batting average, six home runs, 44 RBI, seven stolen bases, and a .700 OPS this season. Fantasy managers can get Guerrero back into their lineups immediately.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller