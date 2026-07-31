A.J. Ewing an Emerging Rookie Outfielder With Plenty to Offer
A.J. Ewing can contribute across all fantasy baseball formats and is getting enough playing time to make him relevant in mixed leagues to close out the 2026 campaign. In his first 69 major-league contests across 279 plate appearances in 2026, Ewing is hitting .268/.339/.411 with a .750 OPS, seven home runs, 12 doubles, 27 RBI, 14 stolen bases, and 32 runs scored for the last-place Mets. He is hitting a modest .258 (24-for-93) with a .713 OPS, three home runs, five doubles, eight RBI, 14 runs scored, and six stolen bases in 23 games (102 plate appearances) in July, but he continues to contribute everywhere and has a high long-term ceiling, primarily for his speed and amazing contact skills at the plate. Ewing's work against lefties is also very encouraging, as he's gone 17-for-63 (.270) against them with two of his seven home runs on the year. Fantasy managers searching for outfield depth upgrades could do a lot worse than an emerging young player like Ewing off the waiver wire. Ewing is rostered in only 29% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference