Harrison Bader Won't Return This Season
Harrison Bader (foot) will miss the rest of the 2026 season, according to Giants manager Tony Vitello. Bader continues to battle with a plantar fasciitis issue that has kept him sidelined since late May. Bader underwent imaging, including an MRI, and met with specialists as well. Despite all that, Bader remains without a timetable and apparently won't play again for the Giants this season. Through 30 games, Bader slashed .170/.198/.358 with five home runs and 14 RBI with the Giants this season. His continued absence won't impact the Giants, with the team already playing without him for multiple months. He signed a two-year, $20.5 million deal with the Giants during the offseason. We'll see what kind of role he has with the team next season. Bader can safely be dropped in all redraft formats.
Source: Alex Pavlovic
Source: Alex Pavlovic