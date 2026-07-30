JJ Bleday Belongs on More 12-Team Rosters
JJ Bleday is batting .231/.339/.470 with 18 home runs, 45 RBI, 40 runs, and six stolen bases through 331 plate appearances. The average is still a weakness, but a .260 expected mark suggests he has deserved better. More importantly, Bleday's 10.8% barrel rate, 42.1% hard-hit rate, and .468 expected slugging percentage support the power that has kept him in the heart of Cincinnati's lineup. Bleday has started regularly in the corner outfield and offers enough walks and occasional speed to contribute beyond home runs. Yahoo managers have left him unclaimed in 74% of leagues, even though he ranks 49th in RotoBaller's Week 18 waiver rankings with an add recommendation for 12-team formats. He is not a batting-average asset, but managers seeking power and run production should not leave him available at that league depth.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller