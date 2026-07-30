Freddy Peralta a Logical Trade-Deadline Fit With the Cubs?
Freddy Peralta. Peralta, who will be a free agent following 2026, has had a rough season in New York. Across 113 2/3 innings (22 starts), the 30-year-old has recorded a 5-9 record with a 4.99 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, and 113 strikeouts. Peralta's strikeout rate has dipped to a career-worst 22.1%, and he's allowed 1.35 HR/9 despite making his home starts in the spacious Citi Field. However, the veteran right-hander has a long track record of big-league success. Across 33 starts for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2025, Peralta recorded 17 wins, 204 strikeouts, and a 2.76 ERA. Peralta appears to be a near-lock to be moved at the deadline, which could be the fresh start he needs to finish the year strong.
Source: ESPN - Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN - Jeff Passan