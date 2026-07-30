Red Sox Pursuing Infield Help at Trade Deadline Following Curtis Mead Injury
Curtis Mead's wrist injury that could potentially cause him to miss the remainder of the season, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. Boston made a big swing to acquire Mead last week, but the 25-year-old broke his left wrist after being hit by a pitch in just his second at-bat with the Red Sox. In addition to Mead, Boston infielders Trevor Story (hernia), Marcelo Mayer (forearm), and Isiah Kiner-Falefa (forearm) are also on the injured list. The Red Sox appear to be most in the market for middle infield help, as the team has been deploying utility man Andruw Monasterio at shortstop and rotating the unproven trio of Anthony Seigler, Romy Gonzalez, and Nick Sogard at second base. McCaffrey highlights San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez, Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto, and Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez among the players who could be targets for the Red Sox at the deadline.
Source: The Athletic - Jen McCaffrey
Source: The Athletic - Jen McCaffrey