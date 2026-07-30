Braden Montgomery Can Help Fantasy Managers Down the Stretch
Braden Montgomery had a memorable major-league debut on June 9 against the Atlanta Braves, when he walked it off with a home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Since then, though, the former 12th overall pick by the Boston Red Sox out of Texas A&M University has hit a mediocre .250/.329/.405 with a .735 OPS, three home runs, 20 RBI, 22 runs scored, and a steal in his first 148 major-league at-bats with the Pale Hose. The 23-year-old switch-hitting outfielder has plenty of long-term upside, though, and he can be a fantasy baseball asset to close out the 2026 campaign. Since July 12, Montgomery has gone 15-for-48 (.313) with a .900 OPS, a homer, two doubles, two triples, 12 RBI, a stolen base, and eight runs scored in 13 games and 55 plate appearances. As long as Montgomery can avoid lower-body injuries, which have been an issue for him in the past, he should play regularly in Chicago, and his overall athleticism makes him an intriguing bench stash in deep-mixed leagues. Montgomery is only rostered in 10% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference