Jalen McDaniels Heads to Kobe Storks
Jalen McDaniels has signed a one-year deal with the Kobe Storks of Japan's B.LEAGUE, per BasketNews. The 6-foot-9 forward and older brother of Timberwolves wing Jaden McDaniels appeared in 252 NBA games, mostly with the Hornets, while also spending time with the 76ers, Raptors, and Wizards. He averaged 6.7 points and 3.3 rebounds during his NBA career but never carved out a steady role. McDaniels was more productive in the G-League, averaging 13.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Capital City Go-Go in 2024-25. The move to Japan keeps him off NBA fantasy boards, leaving him relevant only for overseas basketball followers.
Source: BasketNews
Source: BasketNews