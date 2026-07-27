Colby Jones Heads to Manresa
Colby Jones has signed with Liga Endesa club Manresa, per Sportando, after finishing last season with the G League's Memphis Hustle. The 34th pick in the 2023 draft, Jones spent time in the NBA as a reserve, appearing in 70 games across three seasons with the Kings, Wizards, and Pistons while averaging 3.2 points. He has been more productive in the G-League, including a 13.8-point, 4.1-rebound, and 3.6-assist season with Memphis after previously averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.0 steals across G League stops with Motor City, Capital City, and Stockton. The NIT Most Outstanding Player and 6-6 wing brings physicality and playmaking to Spain, but he never found an NBA niche and holds no fantasy value stateside as he starts fresh overseas.
Source: Sportando
Source: Sportando