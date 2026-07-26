Johnny Juzang Nears Deal With Fenerbahce
Johnny Juzang is in advanced negotiations with Fenerbahce, per Eurohoops. The deal would move him to the EuroLeague after he left Zenit St. Petersburg in June. The 25-year-old spent three seasons with the Jazz and had a brief stint with the Timberwolves before joining Zenit in February. He averaged 14.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 0.8 steals across 17 VTB League games. Fenerbahce is targeting Juzang as a replacement for Tarik Biberovic, who moved to Dallas. For NBA fantasy, Juzang has been off the radar since leaving Minnesota, and a EuroLeague deal would keep him off redraft and dynasty boards.
Source: Eurohoops
Source: Eurohoops