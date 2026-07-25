Juan Soto Going for Imaging on his Calf on Saturday
Juan Soto (calf) will get imaging done on his nagging left calf on Saturday after he was pulled from Friday's contest early against the Los Angeles Dodgers, interim manager Andy Green told Tim Britton of The Athletic. Green isn't ruling out a trip to the injured list for Soto. "This has nagged him for a week," Green said. "Anytime you get an image, you're concerned." The Mets haven't released their lineup for Saturday's contest at Citi Field against the Dodgers, but Soto almost certainly will not be in it. The 27-year-old Dominican All-Star spent time on the IL earlier this year with a right-calf strain, and he's been dealing with issues in his left calf since the first game following the All-Star break earlier this month. Since then, he has mostly served as the Mets' designated hitter to keep him off his feet as much as possible. Fantasy managers need to prepare for the possibility that Soto will miss more time going forward. In his ninth year in the league, he's hitting .283 (83-for-293) with league highs in on-base percentage (.408) and OPS (.947) while adding 21 homers, 52 RBI, 46 runs scored, and seven steals.
Source: The Athletic - Tim Britton
Source: The Athletic - Tim Britton