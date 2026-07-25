Tyrese Martin Joins Barca on One-Year Deal
Tyrese Martin has officially signed a one-year deal with FC Barcelona, the club announced. Martin, 27, spent parts of three NBA seasons with the Hawks, Nets and 76ers, appearing in 122 games and averaging 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists as a 3-and-D wing. His best stretch came in 2024-25 under Jordi Fernandez in Brooklyn, where he shot 35.1 percent from deep across 60 games. Waived by the Nets last February, he finished the year on a two-way with Philadelphia before heading overseas. For NBA fantasy, Martin was never more than a deep-league three-point streamer, so his EuroLeague move barely registers outside the deepest dynasty formats.
Source: EuroLeague
Source: EuroLeague