Royals Place Bobby Witt Jr. on Injured List With Back Tightness
Bobby Witt Jr. (back) on the 10-day injured list with lower-back tightness and selected the contract of infielder Andrew Velazquez from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move. Velazquez is starting at shortstop and batting ninth on Wednesday against San Francisco Giants right-hander Landen Roupp, but both Tyler Tolbert and Nick Loftin could fill in at the 6 in KC for however long Witt is sidelined. This will be the first time in Witt's career that he has landed on the IL. He was originally held out of Sunday's series finale against the San Diego Padres with back tightness before returning for Monday's series opener against the Giants, only to be pulled mid-game with more back tightness. It doesn't sound like the Royals are very concerned, though, which means Witt could be back when his 10 days on the IL are up. It could help explain why the three-time All-Star has hit only .196 (11-for-56) with a .536 OPS, one homer, two doubles, three RBI, seven runs, two steals, four walks, and 13 strikeouts in 14 games in the month of July. Witt is a must-hold in all fantasy leagues while he recovers.
Source: Kansas City Royals
Source: Kansas City Royals