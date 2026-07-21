Otto Lopez Returning From Finger Injury on Tuesday
Otto Lopez (finger) is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff for the Fish on Tuesday against the hosting Houston Astros and right-hander Tatsuya Ima at Daikin Park, per MLB.com. Lopez suffered a finger injury when he was hit by a groundball on Saturday, causing him to miss the team's last two games. The 27-year-old Dominican should be returned to all starting lineups in traditional fantasy formats on Tuesday now that he's back. Lopez was a first-time All-Star in 2026 in his fifth year in the big leagues, and he currently leads the league in batting average (.335), hits (130), and doubles (27) while also sporting a .368 on-base percentage, .505 slugging percentage, .873 OPS, nine home runs, 46 RBI, 18 stolen bases, and 61 runs scored in 97 games across 419 plate appearances. He's been even better so far in July, going 19-for-55 (.345) with two homers, five doubles, two triples, nine RBI, eight runs scored, and two stolen bases in only 13 games played. Lopez has never faced Imai in his MLB career.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com