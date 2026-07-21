Ralphy Velazquez a Stash Consideration After Strong Run at Triple-A
Ralphy Velazquez continues to perform well at Triple-A Columbus, biding his time until a call-up to the major leagues. The Guardians' top-ranked prospect earned a promotion to Columbus in May and is slashing .273/.357/.422 in 42 games for the Clippers, but has kicked it into high gear since mid June. From June 18 through his latest game this past Sunday (July 19), a period of 22 games, the former first-round draft pick is hitting .329 with three of his four Triple-A homers coming during that time, and he's walked (12) nearly as much as he's struck out (14) over that span. With Kyle Manzardo and Rhys Hoskins on the roster, there isn't a current path to playing time at first base, but the left-handed slugger has also spent time in the outfield this year and in previous years, which could open another route to the big leagues. It could become clearer after the trade deadline passes or when rosters expand in September, but in the meantime, the 21-year-old is a speculative stash with upside in deeper 12+ team leagues where an NA spot is available.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com