Bucky Irving Says he'll be Ready for Training Camp
Bucky Irving told Mark Skol Jr. of FOX 13 News on Monday at his annual youth football camp that he will be good to go for the start of training camp. The Bucs could ease Irving into drills early in camp after he had offseason surgery on his shoulder, but barring a setback this summer, he should be a full-go for the start of the 2026 regular season in early September. The 23-year-old former fourth-rounder in 2024 out of the University of Oregon had 1,122 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns on 207 carries in his rookie campaign, but he played in only 10 games in his sophomore season in 2025 due to injury and finished with a disappointing 588 yards and a touchdown on the ground on 173 rushing attempts, adding 30 receptions for 277 yards and three more TDs. Irving should be healthy, but he should be considered an injury risk as a low-end RB2 in fantasy football drafts going into Year 3, especially since Kenny Gainwell figures to factor in heavily on passing downs in Tampa's new offense in 2026. RotoBaller has Irving ranked as the No. 25 fantasy RB right now.
Source: FOX 13 News - Mark Skol Jr.
Source: FOX 13 News - Mark Skol Jr.