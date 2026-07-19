Yaxel Lendeborg Does It All in Warriors' Win Over the Lakers
Yaxel Lendeborg put together another well-rounded line in Saturday's 92-88 Summer League win over the Lakers, posting 15 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and two blocks over 29 minutes. The No. 11 pick has been one of the standouts of Las Vegas, averaging 16.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists over five games while grading out as the summer's top rookie by advanced metrics. He does a little of everything, the versatility that made him one of the most pro-ready players in the 2026 class. His touches will shrink on a veteran Warriors team built around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, but a do-everything 6-9 forward is the type who finds minutes anyway.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA