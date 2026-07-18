Brayden Burries Stars in Bucks' Win Over the 76ers
Brayden Burries has been a breakout at Summer League, and he punctuated the run with a summer-high 27 points in Saturday's narrow win over the 76ers. He chipped in five assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block, shooting 9-for-18 from the field and 5-for-7 at the line. He entered the day averaging 22.3 points across his previous three Vegas outings, pairing shot-making with playmaking and disruptive defense. The No. 10 pick lands in a deep Bucks backcourt, but that two-way completeness gives a rebuilding Milwaukee team every reason to find him rookie-year minutes.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA