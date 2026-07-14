A.J. Brown to be a Game-Changer for Patriots Offense?
A.J. Brown because of his ability to change the narrative of the game and dictate the defense's coverage. Veteran Patriots safety Kevin Byard attested to Brown's ability to shape what a defense does on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday. Byard called Brown a "phenomenal athlete, phenomenal talent." The presence of the 29-year-old should give young quarterback Drake Maye better matchups across the board, even if Brown is covered deep down the field. "I mean, that's what A.J. does best. He's gonna run those slants, those quick dig routes, those go balls. I don't think anybody in the league is better than him when it comes to those routes and being able to break a tackle and take it the distance," Byard said. The one-two punch of Brown and Romeo Doubs will give New England a much more formidable air attack in Maye's third season. Brown had his sixth 1,000-yard season in 2025 in his final year with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025, but he averaged a career-low 12.9 yards per catch. A move to the Pats with a QB like Maye who excels on deep passes should make Brown more interesting as a low-end WR1 in fantasy football in his eighth year in the NFL.
Source: SiriusXM NFL Radio
Source: SiriusXM NFL Radio