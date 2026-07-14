Jalen Tolbert Carries Redraft Sleeper Appeal at Current ADP
Jalen Tolbert is entering his first year with the Miami Dolphins in 2026. Tolbert saw minimal usage in Dallas last season, recording 18 catches for 203 yards and one touchdown on 34 targets across 13 games (eight starts). However, he was significantly better in 2024, hauling in 49 catches for 610 yards and seven scores on 79 targets across 17 games. In Miami, Tolbert will no longer be in the shadow of star Cowboys wideouts CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. The Dolphins used 2026 draft picks on wide receivers Chris Bell (knee), Caleb Douglas, and Kevin Coleman Jr. Still, Tolbert may enter the year as the team's most reliable pass-catcher outside of running back De'Von Achane. Tolbert is unlikely to break out as a fantasy superstar, particularly given Miami's overall pass-game questions in quarterback Malik Willis' first season as the team's starter. However, Tolbert's current redraft ADP of WR98 makes him a worthy sleeper to target at the end of drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller