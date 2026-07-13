Brayden Burries Leads Milwaukee Against the Spurs
Brayden Burries provided 26 points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks across 30 minutes in Sunday's 90-80 Summer League loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The No. 10 pick shot 9-for-16 from the field and 4-for-5 from three-point range, easily his best scoring performance of the summer. Burries has now scored 12, 18, and 26 points in his first three Summer League outings. The defensive stats made this line even more useful, but his early fantasy value still depends on earning a real role in Milwaukee's guard rotation.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA