Zuby Ejiofor Posts Five Stocks in Summer League Win
Zuby Ejiofor registered 13 points, six rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and two steals in 27 minutes during Saturday's 83-76 Summer League win over Brooklyn. The No. 23 overall pick has already stacked up useful defensive production, following a 12-point, four-rebound, three-assist outing Thursday and a 19-point, 15-rebound effort Monday. Ejiofor averaged 16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.1 blocks at St. John's last season, so the blocks, boards, and passing are not coming out of nowhere. His defensive activity is doing most of the fantasy heavy lifting, which could matter if Atlanta trusts him in a reserve role.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA