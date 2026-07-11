Aaron Donald Spotted at Rams Facility, is he Coming Back?

Jul 11, 2026, 11:26 AM ET
Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire reports that retired defensive tackle Aaron Donald was spotted on Friday working out at the Los Angeles Rams' facility. There has been speculation this offseason that Donald will come out of retirement in 2026 to join All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett as the Rams seek another Super Bowl ring. The 35-year-old reportedly went through several drills for around an hour in Los Angeles, fueling more rumors that he could make a comeback this year. The last time the 35-year-old 10-time Pro Bowler, eight-time All-Pro, and three-time Defensive Player of the Year spoke about it, he said he was "flirting" with the possibility of an NFL return, but nothing has been decided yet. In his final season with the Rams in 2023, Donald recorded 53 tackles (28 solo), eight sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 23 QB hits in 16 regular-season starts. Despite being an interior D-lineman, he was one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL during his 10 years in the league, racking up a whopping 111 sacks, all with the Rams. L.A.'s defense already has one of the best pass-rushing groups in the league after they added Garrett, so a Donald return would make the Rams even more of a Super Bowl favorite for the upcoming season.--Keith HernandezSource: Rams Wire - Cameron DaSilva