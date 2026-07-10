Trail Blazers Claim Micah Potter off Waivers
Micah Potter off waivers from the Indiana Pacers on Friday. The Pacers recently cut Potter to make room for the newly signed Larry Nance Jr. on the roster. Potter has moved around in the league since joining the Detroit Pistons in 2021. He averaged 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists across 19.3 minutes per game in 47 contests with the Pacers this past season. He figures to mix in somewhere on the bench in Portland, but is unlikely to see consistent enough playing time to warrant adding in fantasy basketball.
Source: Sean Highkin
Source: Sean Highkin