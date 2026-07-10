Darryn Peterson Scores 24 Points in Jazz Loss
Darryn Peterson finished with 24 points, three rebounds, three assists, and one block across 30 minutes in Thursday's 92-88 Summer League loss to the Washington Wizards. The No. 2 overall pick led Utah in scoring in a marquee matchup against No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa, but the efficiency was shaky. Peterson shot 6-for-18 from the field and 2-for-7 from three-point range while also dealing with pressure from Washington's defense. The usage is already fantasy-friendly, but Peterson will need cleaner shooting and fewer empty possessions to match his early-season upside.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA