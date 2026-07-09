Malik Nabers Could Miss the First 4-5 Games of 2026?
Malik Nabers (knee) may not return to the field until Week 5 or 6 of the 2026 season. Nabers suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 4 of the 2025 season and has had a delayed rehab process since then that included an additional procedure to clean up scar tissue. While Raanan is speculating rather than reporting that Nabers may not be ready to start the year, it certainly seems as though the star wideout may be tracking towards a delayed opening to the upcoming season. Nabers put together an electric rookie season in 2024, recording 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and 10 touchdowns on 170 targets across 15 games. Once healthy, he profiles as the clear number one option in the Giants' passing game and carries top-12 wide receiver upside for fantasy managers. However, the 22-year-old's current knee troubles remain a major concern for his overall outlook entering 2026.
Source: ESPN - Jordan Raanan
Source: ESPN - Jordan Raanan