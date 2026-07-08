Hunter Dickinson Re-Signs With Pelicans on Two-Way Deal
Hunter Dickinson re-signed with the team on a two-way contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. The 25-year-old appeared in only five NBA games last season, averaging 2.4 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.4 assists. He was far more productive in the G League, where he posted 17.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. This two-way deal keeps him in New Orleans' developmental pipeline, but his fantasy ceiling is virtually non-existent. With Derik Queen, Yves Missi, and Karlo Matkovic firmly ahead of him on the depth chart, Dickinson will likely spend most of his time with the Birmingham Squadron. He remains completely off the fantasy radar unless multiple injuries decimate the Pelicans' frontcourt.
Source: Paul Garcia
Source: Paul Garcia