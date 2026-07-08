Joe Mixon Remains Unsigned as Training Camps Approach
Joe Mixon last saw the field in a 2024 Divisional Round loss in which he registered exactly 100 yards on 20 touches and added a touchdown to conclude what had been a successful first season with the Houston Texans. While nobody knew it at the time, that very well could have been his last professional game. Mixon's entire 2025 season was lost to a mysterious foot and ankle injury sustained early in the offseason and barely clarified at any point thereafter. He was released prior to the start of the 2026 league year with a non-football injury designation, and although he has expressed interest in continuing his career, the soon-to-be-30-year-old back remains unsigned. A training camp or in-season injury could certainly send Mixon's name back into the rumor mill, but he is not a player who should factor into 2026 draft plans, and at RotoBaller's dynasty RB73, he is no longer a player who needs to be rostered.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller