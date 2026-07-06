Kings Waiving DeMar DeRozan After Exploring Trade Talks
DeMar DeRozan, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The sides reportedly worked together on the move after exploring trade options, leaving the six-time All-Star headed for free agency. DeRozan still has fantasy value as a scoring and free-throw contributor after averaging 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists across 77 starts last season. In Sacramento, his exit should free up usage for Zach LaVine and Malik Monk, while Keegan Murray and De'Andre Hunter have a clearer path to forward minutes.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania