Ace Bailey Dealing with Back Spasms
Ace Bailey (back) was forced to make an early exit from Saturday's Summer League contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Bailey exited the contest after 20 minutes due to back spasms. It was an exhibition contest, so the Jazz elected to hold out Bailey for the rest of the game. He finished with 10 points, six rebounds, and a steal during his 20 minutes of action. The young forward is considered day-to-day, but he should be fine going forward. He's expected to remain a significant part of the rotation after averaging 13.8 points across 27.6 minutes per game in 72 contests with the Jazz last season.
Source: Utah Jazz
Source: Utah Jazz