Cameron Boozer Scores 15 Points in Grizzlies Summer League Debut
Cameron Boozer finished with 15 points, four rebounds, and four assists in a 111-74 Salt Lake City Summer League win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The No. 3 pick shot 7-for-11 from the field, giving Memphis an efficient first look at his polished scoring and passing package. Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists at Duke, so the all-around line fits his profile. His fantasy appeal is real because of the points, boards, and assists blend, but the next question is how quickly Memphis lets him handle regular-season usage.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA