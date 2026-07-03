Is Chimere Dike Primarily a Special Teams Player in 2026?
Chimere Dike's 2,427 all-purpose yards in 2025 were the most by any player since Darren Sproles broke the single-season record in 2011, but with only 423 of those yards coming in the passing game, he made little fantasy impact as a rookie, outside of leagues with niche scoring settings. With the Titans overhauling what was one of the weakest receiver rooms in the league a year ago, Dike's impact is again expected to be felt primarily in the return game. Free agent wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson followed new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll from New York to Tennessee after having caught 185 passes in his final two seasons with the Giants, and the Titans spent the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, transforming a room that was led by rookie Elic Ayomanor's 515 yards a season ago. Dike is still likely to be mixed in offensively, but more as a luxury than a necessity, allowing him to focus primarily on special teams, where his field-flipping abilities provide the most value to the team. At RotoBaller's WR92, the second-year receiver is likely to go undrafted in any 2026 redraft leagues without a heavy emphasis on return yardage.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller