Brock Purdy has a "Good Chance" to Play on Thursday Night
Brock Purdy, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. If Purdy suits up to play on Thursday night, he likely will not play more than a couple of offensive series. The 26-year-old former seventh-rounder in 2022 from Iowa State is an obvious bounce-back candidate heading into his fifth NFL season after he appeared in just nine games for the Niners last year due to a turf-toe injury. Still, there are question marks with Purdy's receiving corps due to durability concerns, with veterans Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel Sr., and Christian Kirk, and Ricky Pearsall (knee) is already out for the season. Tight end George Kittle is returning from an Achilles tear from the postseason. At the very least, Purdy has running back Christian McCaffrey to dump the ball off to, and he should be considered a low-end QB1/high-end QB2 in fantasy football drafts in Shanahan's offense.
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner