TreVeyon Henderson Could Be Headed for 50-50 Backfield Split
TreVeyon Henderson could be headed for a fairly even workload split with Rhamondre Stevenson in 2026. Chad Graff of The Athletic believes the backfield may settle close to 50-50, with Stevenson handling more early-down and short-yardage work while Henderson is used to create explosive plays. Pass protection remains the biggest thing standing between Henderson and more obvious passing-down work. His issues in blitz pickup limited him in those situations as a rookie, even though he still led New England with 215 touches, 1,132 scrimmage yards and 10 total touchdowns. Stevenson took back the lead role during the postseason, playing 70.1% of the offensive snaps compared to Henderson's 31.4%. The Patriots also currently list Stevenson first on their unofficial depth chart. Henderson should still have plenty of opportunities in Year 2, but this looks much more like a two-back approach than a full takeover.
Source: Chad Graff - The Athletic
Source: Chad Graff - The Athletic