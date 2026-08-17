Carnell Tate to Be Evaluated After Practice Hit
Carnell Tate will be evaluated after taking a hit during Monday's practice, according to Turron Davenport. Head coach Robert Saleh didn't sound concerned afterward, and Tate said he was good as he walked back into the building following practice. No specific injury or body part has been reported yet. Tate, the fourth overall pick in April's draft, has been one of the bigger stories of Titans camp after repeatedly flashing during offseason work and training camp. His preseason debut was quiet, as he went without a catch on three targets against the San Francisco 49ers, though Saleh said afterward that Tate played fast and was winning his one-on-one matchups. For now, there isn't much reason to read more into Monday's hit until Tennessee completes the evaluation. Saleh's immediate reaction is encouraging, but Tate's status will be clearer once the team provides another update.
Source: Turron Davenport
Source: Turron Davenport