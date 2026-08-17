Garrett Wilson Sidelined with Stomach Bug Ahead of Pivotal Season
Garrett Wilson (illness) missed Monday's practice due to a stomach bug, head coach Aaron Glenn told Brian Costello of the New York Post. Out of all the reasons to miss a practice during training camp, an illness raises very little concern. Once Wilson is healthy again, he should return to the field with no limitations. Having Wilson healthy and ready to produce will be key for the Jets, who are looking to bounce back after a dismal 2025 season on both sides of the ball. The 26-year-old receiver is incredibly talented, but injuries and poor quarterback play have resulted in him finishing outside the top 20 fantasy receivers for three of the last four years. The quarterback play isn't necessarily getting any better with Geno Smith, but at least he offers a somewhat steady veteran presence with experience throwing to receivers like DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Jakobi Meyers. Wilson currently ranks as the WR18 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings for the 2026 fantasy football season.
Source: Brian Costello
Source: Brian Costello