Blake Corum Listed as Backup on Unofficial Depth Chart
Blake Corum was listed as the backup to Kyren Williams on the team's unofficial preseason depth chart. Corum had a strong second season in 2025, totaling 746 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 17 games, while adding only 36 receiving yards on eight catches. Although Corum and Williams split work late last season, the team left the veteran back as the RB1, with Corum as the RB2. While the unofficial depth chart isn't a definitive indicator of the team's backfield plans, it does support the Rams' belief in Williams, who recorded over 1,500 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2025. Corum is currently ranked RB32 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, which may be too high a price if he sees a workload similar to last season.
Source: Los Angeles Rams
Source: Los Angeles Rams