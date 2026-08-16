Kyle Monangai Expected to be Fine After Exiting Practice
Kyle Monangai (knee) is expected to be "fine" despite exiting Sunday's practice with a knee injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Initial tests reportedly showed that Monangai's knee is structurally sound, but the team will do an MRI to confirm his status. We may see the Bears hold Monangai out of a few practices or a preseason game out of an abundance of caution, but it doesn't sound like he'll miss any time during the regular season. The 24-year-old is looking to build off an impressive rookie season during which he tallied 783 rushing yards, 164 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. He was the RB30 in PPR leagues despite operating behind D'Andre Swift last year. Swift remains in the backfield for 2026, but Monangai should be able to carve out a sizable role in Ben Johnson's offense, positioning him as a strong RB3/flex option once again this year.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter