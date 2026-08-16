Commanders Head Coach Dismisses Recent Jayden Daniels Controversy
Jayden Daniels and LSU when he spoke with reporters Sunday. Asked whether he and Daniels had discussed the matter, Quinn said he "hasn't followed it a lot," according to Ben Standig. He didn't offer an opinion on the dispute itself, instead pointing to the strong camp Daniels has put together and the leadership he's shown. Daniels' representatives recently sent LSU a cease-and-desist letter regarding the school's use of his name, image and likeness after his former No. 5 was given to cornerback DJ Pickett. Daniels addressed the situation Thursday, saying his "sole personal focus" is Commanders football and that he hopes the issues with LSU can be resolved privately. Quinn's answer Sunday stayed in that same football-first lane. Daniels has looked comfortable in Washington's new offense throughout camp, and Quinn previously said the quarterback was ahead of where he expected him to be in taking command of the system.
Source: Ben Standig
Source: Ben Standig