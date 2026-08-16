Cam Little Perfect in Preseason Win Over Saints
Cam Little nailed all of his field-goal attempts in a 24-20 win over the New Orleans Saints in Saturday's preseason opener. He nailed field goals of 54 yards, 36 yards, and 32 yards, as well as his one extra-point attempt. In a preseason opener filled with backups playing for the Jaguars, Little showed why he is the clear starter at kicker. He was a top fantasy kicker last season mainly due to his incredible leg strength (holds the longest made field-goal record of 68 yards) and has the upside for a similar finish once again this season. The Jaguars offense has a chance to be special in year two under Liam Coen given their offensive talent across the board, meaning the soon-to-be 23-year-old kicker even has a case for finishing as the number one kicker in fantasy next season. Both Jaguars fans and fantasy managers should be excited for Little's prospects for the 2026 NFL season.
Source: Cam Little RotoBaller
Source: Cam Little RotoBaller