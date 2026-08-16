Packers Want to Get MarShawn Lloyd More Touches
MarShawn Lloyd saw only five total opportunities in the team's preseason opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but head coach Matt LaFleur wants to get him more involved in the team's next outing against the Broncos. After struggling to stay healthy through his first two years in the league, the 2024 third-round pick has had a strong training camp, spending extended time working with the first-team offense as Josh Jacobs (groin) deals with a groin injury of his own. Speaking on Lloyd's effort against the Steelers, LaFleur told reporters, "MarShawn is a guy, he's going to go 1,000 mph. Sometimes as a back, you do have to have a little patience to let things develop, but I was pleased with his effort." With more playing time will come more opportunities to develop that patience, and the indication is that the team wants to put more on Lloyd's plate in the lead-up to the regular season.
Source: Ryan Wood
Source: Ryan Wood