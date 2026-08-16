George Holani Leads Seattle's Backfield in Carries on Saturday
George Holani played with the No. 2 offense in Saturday's preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys. He recorded 12 carries for 42 yards. While Holani's performance was not indicative of much, his presence on the field suggested that rookie running back Jadarian Price may have already usurped him on the depth chart. Price did not play on Saturday, along with all of the first-team skill players. The Seahawks have made it clear all offseason that Holani is part of their plan for 2026. However, this game suggests that he may be little more than an insurance back for fantasy this season. If Price opens the year as the lead back, and Zach Charbonnet eventually returns from injury, Holani could become a bit of an afterthought.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN