Eli Stowers Heavily Involved in NFL Preseason Debut
Eli Stowers caught all three of his targets for 12 yards during Saturday's preseason contest against the Baltimore Ravens. Stowers did a little bit of everything in his pro debut. In addition to catching three passes, he carved out a decent role as a blocker and also made a tackle on special teams. The only blip on Stowers' stat sheet was a holding penalty from the very first play of the game, but perhaps that can be chalked up to first-game jitters. It was encouraging to see Stowers form a rapport with Tanner McKee, who is in the mix to be Jalen Hurts' backup in Philly this season. While Dallas Goedert projects as the Eagles' No. 1 tight end this year, there's a clear path for Stowers to take over atop the depth chart with Goedert's anticipated departure in free agency next offseason. As it stands, the second-round pick out of Vanderbilt checks in at TE12 in RotoBaller's latest dynasty fantasy football rankings.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com