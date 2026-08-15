Cam Skattebo Not on Field on Obvious Passing Situations in Preseason Debut
Cam Skattebo carried the ball four times for 19 yards and went without a target in the team's 13-10 preseason loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Skattebo saw his first game action since suffering a compound fracture of his right leg in Week 8 of the 2025 season. Despite the quick turnaround to the 2026 season, the second-year back looked strong, breaking multiple tackles less than a year after the gruesome injury. However, a split was evident among running backs Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary, and Skattebo. On the first two first-team drives, Tracy played seven of 16 plays, Skattebo played five, and Singletary played four. Skattebo also did not play in obvious passing-down situations, with Tracy handling most of the third-down work on Saturday. While the team is likely easing Skattebo back into football shape after a significant injury, fantasy managers should temper expectations, especially in the receiving game and early in the season.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN