Mason Taylor a Sneaky Deep Sleeper for 2026?
Mason Taylor took a hit to his fantasy stock after the team drafted tight end Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) and wideout Omar Cooper Jr. in April. However, with a recent setback in Sadiq's recovery, Taylor could carve out a role this season. Sadiq underwent a minor hernia procedure in May to fix the issue he battled in his final season at Oregon. The rookie returned for the start of training camp but suffered a setback in his recovery shortly into camp. While Sadiq has been out, Taylor has put together a strong camp and was a "standout player" in their joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Jets reporter Amanda Vogt. If Sadiq suffers another setback or misses time during the season, Taylor would be viewed as TE2 with upside.
Source: NewYorkJets.com - Amanda Vogt
Source: NewYorkJets.com - Amanda Vogt