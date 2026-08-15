Nate Boerkircher Stacking Strong Practices in Jaguars Camp
Nate Boerkircher has put together a strong stretch of practices heading into Saturday's preseason opener against New Orleans. John Shipley of Sports Illustrated noted that Boerkircher has been more involved in the passing game over the past week while continuing to stand out as a blocker. That part of his game will get a better test against the Saints, especially with Jacksonville planning to sit its starters. Boerkircher has flashed as a receiver, too, catching a red-zone touchdown from Trevor Lawrence during Thursday's joint practice. The Jaguars used their first pick of the 2026 draft on Boerkircher at No. 56 overall after he caught 19 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns at Texas A&M last season. He's currently listed second behind Brenton Strange on the unofficial depth chart. Strange remains the clear starter, but Boerkircher's blocking gives him a path to early snaps while his receiving role continues to develop.
Source: Sports Illustrated
Source: Sports Illustrated