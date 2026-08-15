Cam Skattebo Warming Up Behind Backup QB on Saturday
Cam Skattebo is working behind backup quarterback Jameis Winston as the team prepares for their preseason opener on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings. Meanwhile, RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. is working behind starting QB Jaxson Dart. Fantasy managers shouldn't panic from a note on preseason pre-game workouts, but this is a reminder that Skattebo isn't going to be a bell-cow back in the Big Apple in new head coach John Harbaugh's offense in his second year in the NFL, especially coming off a serious ankle/leg injury in 2025. The Giants also listed Skattebo and Tracy as co-starters on their initial preseason depth chart, so both RBs could have weekly fantasy value in 2026. RotoBaller has Skattebo ranked as the RB20 for 2026, with Tracy coming in at No. 44. The Giants will most likely ease Skattebo back into the fold during the preseason after his gruesome season-ending injury from a year ago.
Source: New York Daily News - Pat Leonard
Source: New York Daily News - Pat Leonard