Hunter Greene Undergoes Tommy John Surgery, Expected to Miss All of 2027
Hunter Greene (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday and is expected to miss the rest of 2026 and the entire 2027 season, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer. Greene missed the start of the 2026 season after undergoing elbow surgery to remove bone chips and loose bodies in March. It was announced last week that the 27-year-old would require a second elbow surgery, which it now appears was indeed the second Tommy John procedure of his career. It's a devastating blow for the Reds, as Greene has shown elite upside when healthy. Across 107 2/3 innings (19 starts) in 2025, Greene recorded a 2.76 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 132 strikeouts. Given his extremely uncertain health outlook going forward, Greene's future fantasy value is difficult to project until he gets back onto a mound.
Source: Cincinnati Enquirer - Gordon Wittenmyer
Source: Cincinnati Enquirer - Gordon Wittenmyer