Freddie Freeman Hoping to Play on Thursday
Freddie Freeman (soreness) said he's just sore after falling into the dugout while trying to catch a pop-up in Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals, and he's hoping to play on Thursday in the series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers, according to David Vassegh of 570 AM LA Sports. Dodgers trainer Thomas Albert said that Freeman is dealing with a sore hand, knee, foot, and shoulder. Freeman apparently wants to play against Milwaukee on Thursday, but manager Dave Roberts might have other plans to give him a day off. The 36-year-old veteran, former MVP, and 10-time All-Star went 1-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout in Wednesday's 4-2 win over KC, and he's now slashing a cool .306/.380/.472 with an .852 OPS, 15 home runs, 57 RBI, 58 runs scored, and five steals in 118 games in 2026 in his 17th year in the majors. Despite his age, Freeman is a must-start in all fantasy baseball leagues when he's in the Dodgers' lineup. Check back to see if he's active on Thursday night against Brewers lefty Shane Drohan.
Source: 570 AM LA Sports - David Vassegh
Source: 570 AM LA Sports - David Vassegh