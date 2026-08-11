Puka Nacua is Dealing with Groin Soreness
Puka Nacua (groin) left early during Tuesday's practice session, according to Ian Rapoport. Nacua is dealing with minor groin soreness, but it's not expected to be anything serious. The Rams are going to be extremely cautious with their superstar wideout, but fantasy managers shouldn't be worried right now. Fantasy managers should consider Nacua as day-to-day, and expect him to be fine for Week 1. He remains a consensus top-five pick in all fantasy drafts this year.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport